South Carolina Falls to Florida in Series Opener

Reid Morgan had no problem retiring the Gators in the first two innings, but ran into trouble in the third. He walked the first two batters, then got a strikeout on a fouled bunt attempt. Brady McConnell then hit an opposite-field three-run home run. Florida then had four straight hits, scoring two more runs. After a pop out to Chris Cullen, Jud Fabian reached on a bloop single, giving the Gators a 6-0 lead.