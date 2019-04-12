VIDEO: Police investigating after fraternity brawl at CCU’s Wheelwright Auditorium

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a fight between two fraternities broke out Tuesday night at Coastal Carolina University’s Wheelwright Auditorium, according to an incident report.
“The subjects all appeared to be members of at least two fraternal organizations,” the report stated.
A portion of the fight was captured by Xavier McCollum, who uploaded the video to Facebook. By Friday morning, it had been shared over 850 times.
McCollum said fraternity members were strolling in the aisles when two bumped into one another and started pushing each other.
“Then fist(s) started flying,” McCollum said.
