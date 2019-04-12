Woman sentenced 85 years in prison after killing man in Moncks Corner home invasion

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCSC) - A Berkeley County woman was sentenced to 85 years in prison after killing a man in a 2015 home invasion, the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced on Friday.
Gabrielle Olivia Lashane Davis-Kocsis, 38, was sentenced to 50 years for the murder and burglary, 30 years for the kidnapping and five years for conspiracy.
Authorities say the group broke into a home by breaking the window and kicking in a door, and Davis-Kocsis and Granger found Conner hiding in the bathroom.
According to a report, Davis-Kocsis pepper sprayed Conner in the face and instructed Granger to “shoot him," then Granger shot and killed Conner.
Davis-Kocsis and Griffin later fled the scene and were later arrested by U.S. Marshals in Effingham County, Georgia.
Granger is serving a 30 year sentence for murder, burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Charges for Griffin and Lane are still pending.
