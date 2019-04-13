Affidavit: Former employee charged after burglarizing pizza shop

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Bond has been set for a man arrested after court documents say he burglarized a pizza shop where he was formerly employed.
Walker Boyd, 33, appeared in court Saturday after he was arrested for the burglary of Gilroy’s Pizza in downtown Charleston, court documents say.
Court documents state that security footage from March 27 shows Boyd entering the rear of the building through a boarded opening, located above the business’ air conditioning unit. Once inside, the suspect took $300 from cash register.
Boyd was identified by his tattoos and clothing, court documents say.
The manager of the pizza shop told police that Boyd had been an employee at the restaurant for 10 years. He was terminated in early 2018.
Boyd was charged with second degree burglary and given a bond of $20,000.
