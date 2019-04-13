Charleston Southern Athletics unveils New Logo

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston Southern Athletics today introduces a new branding framework that will set the visual direction of the department for the future. This innovative athletic identity pays tribute to Charleston Southern's past while keeping a consistent look through logos, colors, and lettering.
"While the Cutlass serves as our primary logo, I believe it's important to have more than one look in order to maximize our brand," Athletic Director Jeff Barber said. "We plan to use the new one in a variety of ways that will be a great addition to the Buccaneer experience."
The creation of the new logo has been almost a year-long process dating back to discussions that started over the summer of 2018 with the first two variations of the logos arriving in September.
The Buccaneers athletics staff, led by Barber, Assistant A.D. for Marketing Anna McSwain, and Associate A.D. for Development/Tickets Tyler Davis worked with Tyler Stokes, the Charleston Southern University graphic designer, on the project to create the Buccaneers' new visual identity.
"As an alum, I am proud to be able to present an updated look to Bucky, while staying consistent in the University's branding and vision for the future," McSwain said. "There were a lot of people involved in this process and I want to thank everyone who worked in collaboration with our designer to put together a logo that best represents CSU Athletics. This is progress our students past and present have been ready for, deserve, and are excited about!"
The logo development process included input from multiple designers, coaches, and marketing staffs, as well as several former Disney animation executives to reflect a description of the CSU Buccaneer found in the historical archives of the school.
Described as a "gentleman's buccaneer," the new logo features both a feather and a bandanna, which makes it unique in the country as most iterations feature one element or the other.
"The combination of the feather and the bandana is unique to CSU," Barber said. "It's exciting that our students, alumni, and fans will have additional options in supporting our Buccaneers."
Fans can start purchasing their new gear starting today at the spring football, as well as a throwback shirt featuring the old “Bucky”. Fans are encouraged to order online at CSUSports.com to secure their new gear. The Campus Bookstore will have apparel and other items available for purchase soon.
What They Are Saying
"Any time you get something new, it brings that sense of freshness and excitement to the department. Having the new logo and being one of the first teams that will be wearing it on our gear, just adds to the level of excitement around the program already. It brings a renewed sense of excitement as we look forward to the future and what it brings to our team." - Head Football Coach Autry Denson
"Our new CSU logo is yet another example of our athletic department moving forward. It seems like we are making improvements almost daily. It is certainly an exciting time to be a part of our athletic department. Our new logo is both modern and up to date yet maintains our strong Buccaneer tradition. We are all excited to see it rolled out and displayed across Buc Nation!" – Head Men's Basketball Coach Barclay Radebaugh
“A new logo is the face of our brand and will help us in recruiting, as well as be more visible on all social media platforms. It is exciting times at CSU right now and the rebranding will help identify CSU no matter where we go. The athletes are excited about wearing the new logo and we’re looking forward to this excitement carrying over to the alumni base, the community, and more.” - Head Women’s Basketball Coach Fred Applin