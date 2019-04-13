The Citadel drops series opener at Samford, 8-4

Despite a homer from Ryan McCarthy, The Citadel dropped the series opener to Samford on Friday
April 12, 2019 at 11:04 PM EDT - Updated April 12 at 11:04 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Citadel got three hits from Ben Peden and a home run from Ryan McCarthy in an 8-4 setback at Samford in the series opener Friday evening at Griffin Field.

Game Information

Score: Samford 8, The Citadel 4

Records: Samford (23-11, 6-1 SoCon) The Citadel (10-23, 3-7 SoCon)

Series: Samford leads 1-0

Location: Birmingham, Alabama (Griffin Park)

Key Plays

  • Trailing by three runs in the eighth, The Citadel loaded the bases with one out. Back-to-back strikeouts get CIT off the board.

How it Happened

  • Samford got on the board in the first inning on a two-out, two-run single off the bat of Ayrton Schafter.
  • The Citadel got one run back in the third inning after Tyler Corbitt started a two-out rally with a base hit. Ben Peden put runners on the corners with a single and Bryce Leasure singled in the hole at second to score Corbitt.
  • The Citadel took the lead in the fifth when they loaded the bases on a walk to Ryan McCarthy, and singles by Corbitt and Peden.
  • Leasure drove in a run with a groundout and Ches Goodman followed with the same.
  • Samford plated two runs in the sixth to retake the lead.
  • McCarthy tied the game back up in the seventh when he led off the inning with a solo blast to left center.
  • Samford wasted little time in scoring three runs in the home-half of the inning. SAM added an insurance run in the eighth for the final margin.

Inside the Box Score

  • Jordan Merritt did not factor into the decision after allowing four runs and striking out eight over 6.0 innings.
  • Dylan Spence (2-5) suffered the loss after surrendering three runs on three hits in just one-third of an inning.
  • Cameron Reeves retired both batters he faced, including a strikeout.
  • Ben Peden went 3-for-5, while Tyler Corbitt and Bryce Leasure each collected two hits.
  • Leasure drove in two runs, while Corbitt scored a pair.
  • Ryan McCarthy homered and drew a walk, scoring both times he reached.
  • The home run was his second of the season.

On Deck

The teams will play the middle game of the three-game series Saturday afternoon at 2p .m.