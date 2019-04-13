The Citadel drops series opener at Samford, 8-4

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Citadel got three hits from Ben Peden and a home run from Ryan McCarthy in an 8-4 setback at Samford in the series opener Friday evening at Griffin Field.
Game Information
Score: Samford 8, The Citadel 4
Records: Samford (23-11, 6-1 SoCon) The Citadel (10-23, 3-7 SoCon)
Series: Samford leads 1-0
Location: Birmingham, Alabama (Griffin Park)
Key Plays
- Trailing by three runs in the eighth, The Citadel loaded the bases with one out. Back-to-back strikeouts get CIT off the board.
How it Happened
- Samford got on the board in the first inning on a two-out, two-run single off the bat of Ayrton Schafter.
- The Citadel got one run back in the third inning after Tyler Corbitt started a two-out rally with a base hit. Ben Peden put runners on the corners with a single and Bryce Leasure singled in the hole at second to score Corbitt.
- The Citadel took the lead in the fifth when they loaded the bases on a walk to Ryan McCarthy, and singles by Corbitt and Peden.
- Leasure drove in a run with a groundout and Ches Goodman followed with the same.
- Samford plated two runs in the sixth to retake the lead.
- McCarthy tied the game back up in the seventh when he led off the inning with a solo blast to left center.
- Samford wasted little time in scoring three runs in the home-half of the inning. SAM added an insurance run in the eighth for the final margin.
Inside the Box Score
- Jordan Merritt did not factor into the decision after allowing four runs and striking out eight over 6.0 innings.
- Dylan Spence (2-5) suffered the loss after surrendering three runs on three hits in just one-third of an inning.
- Cameron Reeves retired both batters he faced, including a strikeout.
- Ben Peden went 3-for-5, while Tyler Corbitt and Bryce Leasure each collected two hits.
- Leasure drove in two runs, while Corbitt scored a pair.
- Ryan McCarthy homered and drew a walk, scoring both times he reached.
- The home run was his second of the season.
On Deck
The teams will play the middle game of the three-game series Saturday afternoon at 2p .m.