Corbitt and Peden Lead Bulldogs on Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Citadel allowed four runs over the final three innings in falling, 6-2, to Samford Saturday afternoon at Griffin Field.
Game Information
Score: Samford 6, The Citadel 2
Records: Samford (24-11, 7-1 SoCon) The Citadel (10-24, 3-8 SoCon)
Series: Samford leads 2-0
Location: Birmingham, Alabama (Griffin Park)
Key Plays
· Samford took advantage of the short fences at their ballpark to hit four home runs.
How it Happened
· The Citadel got on the board in the first inning after Tyler Corbitt singled to left center and scored on Ben Peden’s two-run homer to right center.
· Samford would tie the game with solo home runs in the second and fifth innings.
· SAM would take its first lead in the seventh inning on Sonny DiChiara’s second homer of the game.
· The lead would grow in the eighth inning as a throwing error on a stolen base scored one run, and a two-run homer from Brooks Carlson plated two more runs.
Inside the Box Score
· Shane Connolly turned in another quality start in a no decision. The left hander allowed two runs on seven hits and two strikeouts over 6.0 innings.
· It was the fifth quality start in his nine appearances this season.
· Ben Peden hit his team-leading seventh home run of the season in the first inning. Four of his seven home runs have come in the first inning.
· Peden finished day 2-for-3 with a walk.
· Tyler Corbitt continued his hot stretch by going 3-for-4 with a run scored. The effort is the fourth-straight multi-hit game for the freshman.
· Cole Simpson was the only other Bulldog with a base hit.
On Deck
The teams close out the three-game series Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.