Cypress Gardens reopens with more to see than ever before

“When the flood happened, every building had water in it, when you came in the gate it was all underwater, we had to row a boat in here, water was everywhere, and it was devastating. But today there are no signs of that destruction…just shiny new exhibits and brand-new buildings for the past three years its been sad because we wanted everyone in here but there wasn’t much for us to do,” Heather McDowell, the Cypress Gardens Director says.