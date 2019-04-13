Early Damage Lifts Cougars Over Patriots, 4-3

Josh Price (Dillion, S.C.) tossed one and two-third scoreless frames with one strikeout, before Ocker entered with a man on second and two out in the eighth. The senior closer forced a popup to second to end the frame, and then worked out of trouble in the ninth to earn his eighth save of the season, and 22nd of his career. The Patriots cut the lead to 4-3 with a solo homer in the ninth, and put the tying run on third with one out before Ocker shut the door with back-to-back strikeouts to close out the win.