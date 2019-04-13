Early runs, Bennett’s quality start lead CSU to Friday night win

Javon Martin collected his first three-hit game of the season and came just a triple shy of the cycle after blasting a two-run home run in the fifth for his second extra-base hit of the night and first longball as a Buccaneer. Martin’s three-hit day highlighted a big offensive performance for the Bucs, who have scored 24 runs over their last two games and have outscored opponents by 15 in a pair of wins.