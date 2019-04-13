Patriots Take Game Two From Cougars, 6-2

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Clay Hunt (Fort Mill, S.C.) and Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) each hit a solo home run to provide the offense for the College of Charleston baseball team, as the Cougars fell to Dallas Baptist on Saturday by a score of 6-2 in a weekend series at Patriots Point.
The setback snaps a four-game winning streak for College of Charleston’s (23-12) as Dallas Baptist held the Cougars to two runs on seven hits. The Patriots pushed across six runs on 11 hits to even the series, and set up a rubber match on Sunday afternoon.
Hunt clubbed a game-tying solo homer in the second, and McRae sent his 31st career long ball over the wall in center in the fourth to provide the offense for the Cougars. Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.), Bradley Dixon (Greenwood, S.C.), Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.), Chaz Davey (North Augusta, S.C.), and Chris Graham (Leland, N.C.) each collected a single.
Brooks Lucas (Greenville, S.C.) took the loss for the Cougars after surrendering three runs on eight hits over four innings of work. Trent Joiner (Huntersville, N.C.) allowed three runs on two hits and two walks in two and two-thirds innings; Blake Robinson (Florence, S.C.) fanned three in two and one-third scoreless frames out of the bullpen.
Herbert Iser drove in two runs with a 1-for-3 effort to lead the way for Dallas Baptist, as Augie Isaacson went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Blayne Jones collected two hits and plated one while Ben McConnell reached twice and pushed one across.
MD Johnson allowed two runs on five hits and struck out three in seven innings to earn the win for the Patriots. Travis Stone tossed one and two-thirds scoreless frames, before Buri Carraway fanned the final batter with the tying run in the on-deck circle to pick up the save.
Charleston and Dallas Baptist will meet in the rubber game on Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m.