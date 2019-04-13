Police investigating after teenager killed in North Charleston shooting

April 12, 2019 at 7:17 PM EDT - Updated April 12 at 9:00 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police are investigating after a teenager was killed in a shooting in North Charleston Friday night.

It happened in the area of Sumner Avenue off of North Rhett Avenue.

North Charleston police officials say shortly before 7 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Sumner Avenue for shots fired.

When officers got on scene they found a 16-year-old boy on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

“The victim was later pronounced deceased on scene,” NCPD officials said.

A call came in at 6:56 p.m. for the incident, according to emergency dispatch officials.

