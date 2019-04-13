Powerful Spring storm to bring severe weather threat across Southeast this weekend

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A potent Spring storm will race across the Southeast this weekend bring the potential of severe weather from Texas to South Carolina. Today we will continue to be well ahead of this storm system in a warm and humid(for April) airmass that will allow for temperatures to climb into the 80s and a few spotty showers and storms to develop. The rain should be widely scattered leaving many rainfree with highs around 85° inland, upper 70s at the beaches. The best rain chance this afternoon will be near I-95 where a few strong thunderstorms could develop. The weather looks pretty quiet tonight and for the first half of the day on Sunday. As the afternoon progresses, we’ll be tracking a line of strong to severe storms making their way through Georgia. Right now, it appears that this line doesn’t arrive here until close to sunset. Timing is crucial due to the fact that we cool down after sunset and that typically lowers the severe weather threat significantly. If the storms arrive before sunset, some may be strong to severe. We’ll keep you updated! The rain clears the area by Monday morning and the temperatures will be more comfortable in the 70s to start out next week.