Seminoles Down Tigers 6-2

In the third inning, Alec Sanchez lofted a sacrifice fly, then Drew Mendoza crushed an opposite-field, three-run homer, the only hit of the frame, with two outs. The Seminoles added two runs in the seventh inning without a hit. Five of the Seminoles' six runs were scored by players who walked or were hit-by-pitch. Logan Davidson led off the ninth inning with a home run, his 10th of the season. Bo Majkowski added a run-scoring single with two outs in the frame.