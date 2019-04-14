Battery Fall to Bethlehem Steel FC For First Loss of the Season

Bethlehem would double their lead in the 66th minute through a Fabinho penalty but the Battery would respond with a goal of their own two minutes later. Tah Brain Anunga scored his first goal of the season off a sweetly struck volley following a poor clearance from the Bethlehem defense. Trailing by one, the Battery pushed numbers forward for a corner following Anunga’s goal. Nothing came of the chance and Przybylko latched on to a long pass out of the back and was in behind the Battery defense. He carried the ball from midfield into the eighteen where he finished a one on one with keeper Joe Kuzminsky.