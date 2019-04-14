FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tracking potential of strong storms late today

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A very strong Spring storm, with a history of producing damaging winds and tornadoes, will be push through the Carolinas late today. The highest risk of severe weather will likely be in the Midlands and the Upstate but we can’t rule out a few strong to severe storms here locally late this afternoon and into the evening. The risk of severe weather is highest the farther inland you go where the atmosphere will be more unstable. Ahead of the storms today, expect increasing clouds and a very warm and windy day. Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s. There may be one or two spotty showers during the day, however, the best rain chance holds off with the thunderstorm threat late this afternoon and into the evening. Storms will quickly diminish overnight and the sky will clear out by tomorrow morning. Expect sunny and comfortable conditions to start out the new work week with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.