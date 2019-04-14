Gardner-Webb evens series with late surge Saturday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Cody Maw and Landon Mitchell matched zeros throughout most of the night, but a six-run eighth inning broke open a 2-1 ballgame to give Gardner-Webb an 8-3 win Saturday night in Big South baseball action from CSU Ballpark.
Charleston Southern (13-25, 3-11 Big South) got on the board first behind Sam Trend-Beacom’s RBI single in the second inning, but a two-run third and six-run eight were enough to push the Runnin’ Bulldogs (16-15, 7-7 Big South) to a win and even the series.
Gardner-Webb got a solo blast from JP McGuire in the second to get on the board, then extended their stronghold in the eighth with two-run shots from Corey Howard and Jake Phillips.
Both Maw and Mitchell worked around runs in the second and third frames as both left in a 2-1 ballgame, but key outs in run-scoring situations kept both offense off the board until late.
How They Scored
· CSU got three hits in the second inning and a run to strike first at 1-0 as Sam Trend-Beacom delivered an RBI single back up the middle.
· Gardner-Webb was quick to respond in the third on a leadoff home run from JP McGuire then a single, two stolen bases and an RBI groundout gave the Runnin’ Bulldogs the lead – one they wouldn’t relinquish.
· It stayed 2-1 through the middle frames before both bullpens came on and Gardner-Webb tallied six runs on six hits and a Buccaneer error to take an 8-1 lead into the bottom of the eighth.
· CSU responded with a run on Dante Blakeney’s RBI single then added a final tally in the ninth on Josh Litchfield’s sacrifice fly to left field.
News and Notes
· After waiting until his final at-bat Friday night, Jason Miller extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a two-hit night Saturday.
· Miller, Dante Blakeney and Javon Martin all collected two hits while Blakeney, Josh Litchfield and Sam Trend-Beacom drove in the three Buccaneer runs.
· Blakeney’s RBI knock made it 10-straight reaching safely joining Miller as the two Buccaneers with current on-base stretches in double figures.
Up Next
CSU and Gardner-Webb finish the weekend with the rubber game at 1 p.m. Sunday on ESPN+ as the Bucs look to complete the weekend with a win at CSU Ballpark.