Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (4/13)

MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-4 with a K in a 4-0 win over the White Sox. The Holly Hill native is batting .204 with 3 HR’s and 4 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-2 with 2 walks and a run scored in a 3-1 win over Tampa. The Stratford alum is batting .211 with 2 HR’s and 7 RBI
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Did not play in a 5-2 loss to Cincinnati. The Stratford alum is batting .333 with 3 RBI.
AAA
International League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) - Did not play in a 4-3 win over Columbus. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .211 with a HR and 2 RBI.
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians) - Did not pitch in a 4-3 loss to Durham. The Beaufort alum is 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 6 K’s in 6 innings.
AA
Eastern League
James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a doubleheader sweep of Portland. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 and with a 5.40 ERA and 2 K’s in 3.1 innings.
A-Short Season
New York-Penn League
Seth Lancaster, INF, Williamsport Crosscutters (Philadelphia Phillies) - No game
Cody Smith, P, West Virginia Black Bears (Pittsburgh Pirates) - No game
Rookie
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - No game
