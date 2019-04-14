Man shot in North Charleston early Saturday morning while riding bicycle

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A man was transported to the hospital after being shot in North Charleston Saturday morning.
The incident occurred near the area of Piggly Wiggly Drive shortly after 3:00 a.m., according to North Charleston Police spokesperson Spencer Pryor.
The victim told police he was riding bicycle when a vehicle with at least four suspects pulled up beside him.
The victim said that the subjects then opened fire before driving away.
No one has been arrested in relation to the shooting.
