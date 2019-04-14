RiverDogs Shut Out for Second Time in Three Games by Greensboro

CHARLESTON, S.C. – One night removed from an electric first win at Joe Riley Park, Charleston’s offense was nowhere to be found as the RiverDogs fell 5-0 in the third game of four against the Greensboro Grasshoppers Saturday night in front of 4,660.
Grasshoppers (5-5) starter Brad Case set the tone for the night with a quick 1-2-3 first inning, including a strikeout of second baseman Kyle Gray. RiverDogs (5-5) hitters couldn’t touch Case in any of the next five innings in which he pitched, as Case finished with six stellar shutout innings. The righty allowed just four hits and whiffed seven Dogs, lowering his season ERA to 0.77 in the winning effort.
Charleston starter Luis Gil turned in a solid yet inefficient start, needing 68 pitches to complete four frames, but was removed following a seven-pitch leadoff walk to Grasshoppers DH Chase Lambert.
Right-hander Daniel Bies came on in relief, making his second appearance of the season, and kept the Dogs in the game for the final four innings, before running into trouble in the ninth. A questionable call on a bang-bang play at first base helped Greensboro score three more times. All told, Bies left the mound having given up three runs on four hits, striking out seven and walking two in five innings of work.
Offensively, first baseman Eric Wagaman was Charleston’s best performer, earning two hits in his four at-bats. The Dogs could muster just four other hits against the stingy Grasshoppers pitching staff. Case, Cam Alldred and Connor Loeprich combined to strike out 13 RiverDogs on the night, marking the second game of the homestand to see RiverDogs hitters whiff at least ten times.
Ballpark Fun
The NCAA March Madness tournament just ended, but the RiverDogs brought the hardwood theme to the ballpark on Saturday night for NBA Draft Night presented by 99.3 The Box and FOX 24. The night was complete with custom tuxedo-themed, draft-style jerseys worn by the Dogs on the field, and thousands of eligible fans declared for the upcoming NBA Draft. The fun didn’t stop there, though, as those in attendance were able to try a half-court shot after the game for the chance to win up to $1,000.
Upcoming
The RiverDogs conclude their four-game set with the Greensboro Grasshoppers. Hard-throwing righty Luis Medina (0-1, 45.00) will make his second start of the season, looking to bounce back after surrendering 10 runs on 10 hits, including three home runs, back on April 9 on the road in Asheville. Toeing the rubber for Greensboro will be fellow right-hander Braeden Ogle (0-0, 1.80). Ogle, also making his second start of the season, is coming off a much more encouraging start than Medina, having pitched five innings and giving up just one run on three hits, striking out five.
For those that can't make it to Riley Park, catch the Sunday broadcast on MyTV Charleston (Channel 36 over the air and Channel 13 via cable) as Matt Dean is joined by ABC News 4's Scott Eisberg for the first Holy City Sunday broadcast of the season.