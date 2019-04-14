RiverDogs Shut Out for Second Time in Three Games by Greensboro

For those that can’t make it to Riley Park, catch the Sunday broadcast on MyTV Charleston (Channel 36 over the air and Channel 13 via cable) as Matt Dean is joined by ABC News 4’s Scott Eisberg for the first Holy City Sunday broadcast of the season. The game is also available on the radio airwaves on WTMA 1250 AM in the tri-county area, online streaming on the TuneIn Radio app and on MiLB.tv with a subscription. Fans can “Make Fun” with the RiverDogs all season long down at The Joe. Single-game tickets, including options to the Riley Park Club, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). A full schedule and list of game times for the 2019 season is available at riverdogs.com.