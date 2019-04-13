SC man arrested after traffic stop, body of child found in back of car, troopers say

According to SCHP Trooper Kelley Hughes, at approximately 10:20 Friday night a trooper initiated a traffic stop for speeding along Highway 14 in Greenville. Hughes said a vehicle failed to stop and entered highway I-85 Northbound. That's when Hughes said the trooper noticed smoke and sparks coming from beneath the vehicle. The smoke intensified and the sparks turned into flames. That's when troopers observed a large bag being thrown from the vehicle.