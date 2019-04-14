South Carolina walked off at Florida

Carolina scored a run in the third as Luke Berryhill brought in TJ Hopkins with a double to the gap in left. Florida answered in the bottom of the third as Austin Langworthy drove in a run with a single to center. The Gamecocks took a 4-2 lead in the fifth. Noah Campbell led off with a bad-hop single to first. He went to third on George Callil’s single to right and scored on TJ Hopkins’fielder’s choice. With two out and Hopkins on second, Jacob Olson singled through the hole between shortstop and third base, giving Carolina a two-run lead.