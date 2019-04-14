Woman shot in North Charleston near auto shop

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they responded to King’s Auto Paint and Body in reference to multiple shots being fired.
Dispatch says the call came in just after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.
They say while they were on the way a woman called 911 and stated that she was shot in the leg and was being driven to the Medical University of South Carolina Hospital.
The spokesperson for the North Charleston Police Department, Spencer Pryor, says an officer responded to MUSC and met with the victim.
They say the victim’s account of the shooting was vague and that she did not provide any details. Police say the other witnesses were also uncooperative.
Police are investigating the shooting.
