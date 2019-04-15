Authorities seeking information after flag burned at West Ashley home

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) - Charleston police officers are looking for information after someone tore down a flag from a West Ashley home and burned it.
It happened at a home on Hunters Forest Drive.
The victim said he walked outside of his home Sunday morning and noticed his flag was on the driveway and had been burnt. He told police he believes it happened on Saturday between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.
The victim described the flag to investigators as a rainbow with colors in horizontal lines and the word “peace” written in white lettering.
A report states the flag was hanging on the flag pole connected to the front of the home.
The victim told officers that the flag had been outside of his home for three months without issue.
Anyone with information can call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.
