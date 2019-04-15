Beautiful, cooler start to the work week!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A strong cold front has pushed offshore leading to beautiful weather to start out the brand new work week. The breeze is up this morning helping to bring in drier, cooler air. Expect a sunny and breezy start to the week with high temperatures in the mid 70s this afternoon. Sunny, comfortable weather continues tomorrow with a cool start in the morning. Lows overnight tonight will drop into the 40s inland with 50s along the coast. The weather will stay dry through Thursday with temperatures warming back into the 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. We have issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Friday due to a very strong storm system that will race across the Southeast bringing the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. Details on the storm potential will become more clear as we get closer. However, with the potential for strong storms and Friday being a ‘Travel Day’ heading into Easter weekend we wanted to go ahead and issue the FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY to bring your attention to the potential threat. The rain looks like it will exit for the weekend with a sunny and comfortable Easter Sunday ahead.