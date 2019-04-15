Bucs mash three home runs, cruise to series win Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Cam Weinberger went 5.0 frames on the mound for a win while the offense smacked three home runs as Charleston Southern cruised to a 10-3 series-clinching win Sunday at CSU Ballpark.
Just two batters into the home-half of the first, CSU (14-24, 4-11 Big South) jumped to a 2-0 lead on Ryan Stoudemire’s seventh home run of the season – the first of three longballs from CSU Sunday. His blast made it 2-0 then Jason Miller added a three-run moonshot in the second for a 6-0 lead before Gardner-Webb (16-15, 7-8 Big South) finally got on the board in the third.
One-more four-run inning in the fifth put the game away for CSU as Javon Martin blasted his second home run of the weekend – this one a three-run job – for a 10-2 lead at the time.
Weinberger tossed 5.0 innings allowing just two runs while striking out three Runnin’ Bulldog batters to pick up the win, while CSU put nine runs on Gardner-Webb starter Kyle Ruehlman over 4.2 innings. The entire Buccaneer starting lineup reached safely throughout the day and only struck out twice in the win.
Josh Litchfield and Reid Hardwick each had three-hit days while Ryan Stoudemire, Jason Miller and Javon Martin each had two hits.
How They Scored
· CSU struck early on their way to a 6-0 lead through two frames as Ryan Stoudemire’s two-run home run in the first headlined a jumpstarting rally that saw four-straight hits to start the game.
· The Bucs added on to their 2-0 lead with another Stoudemire RBI on a fielder’s choice before Jason Miller crushed a baseball over the left-center fence for a three-run home run and 6-0 Buccaneer advantage.
· Gardner-Webb got one run back in the third on a fielder’s choice to make it 6-1, then added another on a solo home run in the fifth for a 6-2 ballgame.
· CSU responded with four in the home half breaking it open for a 10-2 margin capped-off by Javon Martin’s three-run home run – the third CSU blast of the day and his second of the weekend set.
· Gardner-Webb added one final run in the seventh on a single before RJ Petit closed the door with two shutout innings in the eighth and ninth.
News and Notes
· Three Buccaneers homered Sunday as Ryan Stoudemire blasted his team-leading seventh, Jason Miller hit his second and Javon Martin cranked his second of the weekend.
· Miller’s two-hit day also extended his hit streak to a season-best 18 in the win doing so with a single in the first inning.
· Ryan Stoudemire also made it six-straight with a knock and Dante Blakeney has reached safely in 11-straight games.
· Cam Weinberger gave CSU another quality start – making it three for the Bucs over the weekend with Jaret Bennett and Weinberger collecting wins.
Up Next
CSU hits the road for five-more games before a quick exam break as they head to Georgia Southern Tuesday night and UNC Asheville for a Big South weekend set beginning Thursday. First pitch Tuesday is slate for 6 p.m. on ESPN+