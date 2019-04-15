Bucs mash three home runs, cruise to series win Sunday

Just two batters into the home-half of the first, CSU (14-24, 4-11 Big South) jumped to a 2-0 lead on Ryan Stoudemire’s seventh home run of the season – the first of three longballs from CSU Sunday. His blast made it 2-0 then Jason Miller added a three-run moonshot in the second for a 6-0 lead before Gardner-Webb (16-15, 7-8 Big South) finally got on the board in the third.