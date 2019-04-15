Cougars Drop Series Finale to Dallas Baptist

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- The College of Charleston baseball team fell to Dallas Baptist by a 14-4 margin in Sunday’s series finale, as the Patriots erased an early 3-0 deficit with a six-run third inning to claim the rubber game at Patriots Point.
Dallas Baptist (25-10) scored 14 runs on 14 hits – including a season-high five home runs – and held College of Charleston (23-13) to one run over the final seven innings. The Cougars finished with four runs on 10 hits. The Patriots drew eight walks and left nine men on base.
Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and his 31st stolen base of the season to lead the way for Charleston. Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.) added his ninth homer of the campaign with a solo shot in the second as part of a 2-for-3 effort. The Cougars sent five men to the mound, as Blake Robinson (Florence, S.C.) fanned three and allowed on unearned run in one and two-thirds innings of work.
Jackson Glenn went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and a grand slam to pace the Patriots with six RBI’s. Bryce Ball and Evan Sandmann each drove in two runs as they, along with Andres Sosa, each clubbed a home run.
Jarod Bayless struck out six over four and one-third innings of scoreless relief to earn the win. Jimmy Rouse, Luke Trahan, and Peyton Sherlin combined to surrender one run over the final three frames.
The Cougars return to the diamond on Tuesday when they travel to Conway, S.C. to take on Coastal Carolina at 6:00 p.m.