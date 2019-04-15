Cougars Drop Series Finale to Dallas Baptist

Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and his 31st stolen base of the season to lead the way for Charleston. Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.) added his ninth homer of the campaign with a solo shot in the second as part of a 2-for-3 effort. The Cougars sent five men to the mound, as Blake Robinson (Florence, S.C.) fanned three and allowed on unearned run in one and two-thirds innings of work.