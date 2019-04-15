FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, strong storms possible Friday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Live 5 First Alert Weather Team declared Friday as a First Alert Weather Day because of the potential for heavy rain and strong, severe thunderstorms.
A strong cold front will sweep through the area on Friday reaching the coast by mid-afternoon.
“While it is still too early for exact details on potential impacts and timing, with Friday being a travel day leading into Easter weekend, we wanted to give as much heads up as possible on the potential for severe weather,” Live 5 First Alert Meteorologist Joey Sovine said.
Showers could linger into Saturday, when temperatures are expected to be noticeably cooler.
Small Craft Advisories are likely for much of the coastal waters by daybreak Friday along with the potential for gale force wind gusts Friday.
