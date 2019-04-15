Freebies, discounts & deals for Tax Day 2019

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Time is running out to file your tax returns for 2018.
You have until midnight if you’re filing online. If you need to mail them in, you must get it to the post office by close of business Monday.
The option of extending your deadline is on the table. That will give you until October 15th to file the paperwork. That will prevent you from paying late penalties, but it won't provide more time to pay tax money that is owed.
Filing your taxes can be stressful, so to help make the day a little easier, there are some deals, discounts and freebies being offered to help lessen the sting Uncle Sam.
Get a 41 Strawberry Dollarita with a Twizzler straw at participating locations through April 30.
Get a free medium sandwich with purchase of regular-priced meal. Deal good through April 17.
Get an adult buffet for $4.15 with purchase of a large drink on April 15.
