Freshman Lead The Citadel in Series Finale

(Citadel Baseball)
April 14, 2019 at 8:11 PM EDT - Updated April 14 at 8:11 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Citadel fell behind early and was not able to battle back in falling 10-3 to Samford in the series finale Sunday afternoon at Griffin Field.

Game Information

Score: Samford 10, The Citadel 3

Records: Samford (25-11, 8-1 SoCon) The Citadel (10-25, 3-9 SoCon)

Series: Samford wins series 3-0

Location: Birmingham, Alabama (Griffin Park)

Key Plays

· The Citadel had a pair in scoring position in the first inning, but was not able to capitalize.

· Samford used a five-run second inning to break the game open.

How it Happened

· Samford jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second inning after collecting five hits in the inning. Jordan Fucci had the big hit in the frame with a two-run double to left field.

· SAM would extend its lead in the third as they pushed across three unearned runs.

· The homestanding Bulldogs added a run in the fifth, but the damage was limited to just one run as Alex Bialakis retired three-straight hitters to strand a runner at third.

· The Citadel got on the board in the seventh inning as Cole Simpson led off the inning with a pinch-hit single up the middle and was followed by a Michael Ray base hit. A hit by pitch to Will Bastian loaded the bases.

· A double play allowed one run to score and Ryan McCarthy followed with a sharp single to right center.

· The Citadel added a run in the eighth after Bryce Leasure doubled to right center and scored when Wes Lane followed with a double off the base of the wall in left field.

Inside the Box Score

· Dylan Spence (2-6) suffered the loss after giving up five runs on six hits in 1.2 innings.

· Ches Goodman came out of the bullpen to toss 1.1 shutout innings.

· Devin Beckley struck out two in his one inning of shutout work.

· Hunter Barbee retired all three hitters he faced in the eighth inning.

· Zach Hester (4-3) allowed just two hits over six shutout innings to pick up the victory.

· Wes Lane led the offense by going 2-for-4 with a double and a RBI.

· Cole Simpson came off the bench to go 1-for-2 with a run scored.

On Deck

