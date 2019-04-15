Freshman Lead The Citadel in Series Finale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Citadel fell behind early and was not able to battle back in falling 10-3 to Samford in the series finale Sunday afternoon at Griffin Field.
Game Information
Score: Samford 10, The Citadel 3
Records: Samford (25-11, 8-1 SoCon) The Citadel (10-25, 3-9 SoCon)
Series: Samford wins series 3-0
Location: Birmingham, Alabama (Griffin Park)
Key Plays
· The Citadel had a pair in scoring position in the first inning, but was not able to capitalize.
· Samford used a five-run second inning to break the game open.
How it Happened
· Samford jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second inning after collecting five hits in the inning. Jordan Fucci had the big hit in the frame with a two-run double to left field.
· SAM would extend its lead in the third as they pushed across three unearned runs.
· The homestanding Bulldogs added a run in the fifth, but the damage was limited to just one run as Alex Bialakis retired three-straight hitters to strand a runner at third.
· The Citadel got on the board in the seventh inning as Cole Simpson led off the inning with a pinch-hit single up the middle and was followed by a Michael Ray base hit. A hit by pitch to Will Bastian loaded the bases.
· A double play allowed one run to score and Ryan McCarthy followed with a sharp single to right center.
· The Citadel added a run in the eighth after Bryce Leasure doubled to right center and scored when Wes Lane followed with a double off the base of the wall in left field.
Inside the Box Score
· Dylan Spence (2-6) suffered the loss after giving up five runs on six hits in 1.2 innings.
· Ches Goodman came out of the bullpen to toss 1.1 shutout innings.
· Devin Beckley struck out two in his one inning of shutout work.
· Hunter Barbee retired all three hitters he faced in the eighth inning.
· Zach Hester (4-3) allowed just two hits over six shutout innings to pick up the victory.
· Wes Lane led the offense by going 2-for-4 with a double and a RBI.
· Cole Simpson came off the bench to go 1-for-2 with a run scored.
On Deck
The teams close out the three-game series Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.