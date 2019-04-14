Guess who’s baaaaaack?! Goats return to Murrells Inlet private island Monday

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - The official return of Spring?
As the weather begins to break around the Grand Strand, famed Goat Island along the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk is opening for business once again.
Drunken Jacks along with East Coast BrewBoats took to Facebook Saturday announcing a ‘goats on a boat’ ride: which will shuttle the passengers to their lavish island for the 25th year.
For the past 24 years, the owners of Drunken Jack’s have put the goats on the island to help keep the underbrush down.
The goats are moved ahead of winter annually during a ‘goat roundup’. Videos of residents chasing the goats off the island racked up thousands of views on social media.
But many wonder why the goats were put on the island in the first place.
One local said he knows the answer.
“The whole story, see years ago, people used to grow weed on the island so Al came up with an idea to get some billy goats to stop people from growing weed," Jerome “Bubba Love” Smalls, a Murrells Inlet local, told WMBF News in November 2018.
"So during that process, the goats were keeping the island clean so he kept bringing them back every year.”
