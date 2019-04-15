Hundreds remember former Sen. Ernest ‘Fritz’ Hollings during visitation in Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Hundreds of family members and close friends attended former SC Governor and Senator Ernest Fritz Hollings’ visitation in Charleston on Sunday.
The visitation was the first of the “Three Days of Mourning” planned for Hollings, who died at the age of 97 in his Isle of Palms home on April 6.
Those visiting the Hollings family said there will never be another democrat that was as influential in the south.
“In the history of South Carolina, I don’t know that there’s been a more effective leader who has done more for South Carolina than Fritz Hollings, just an amazing man,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said. “He inspired me to run for political office.”
Some knew the man who demanded change in South Carolina personally and said his death has been a huge loss.
“We are just extremely proud, they don’t make them like that any longer, we are lucky to have had him,” Sandy Weil, a family friend, said.
Those who attended say there will never be another democrat who is able to demand change as well as Hollings did in the south.
“Very proud of him and what he’s done for South Carolina,” Kristene Schaffer says.
On Monday, Hollings will lie in state at the South Carolina statehouse from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Tuesday, a funeral service will take place in the Summerall Chapel at The Citadel from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The burial will be private.
Former Vice President Joe Biden and SC Governor Henry McMaster are among the planned speakers for the funeral.
