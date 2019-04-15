Lawsuit alleges man died from mix of medications at Charleston Center

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -A lawsuit filed last week alleges that a man died from a mix of medications at the Charleston Center.
The Charleston Center is Charleston County's substance abuse prevention, intervention, education and treatment center.
The plaintiff is a personal representative of the estate of Gregory Branton.
An attorney for the Hughey Law Firm, Brad Banyas, says Branton died on August 13th. He says Branton voluntarily checked in to get help at the center and that he was found dead four days after.
Banyas says experts have reviewed Charleston Center documentation that appear 'suspicious'. He says an autopsy was performed on Branton.
They are still investigating and they don't want this to happen to someone else.
The plaintiff is suing Charleston County Council, The Charleston Center Subacute Detoxification Program and the administrator of the center.
The lawsuit claims the Charleston Center was not meeting its licensing requirements through the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
They believe the defendants failed to assign sufficient and qualified staff to ensure all necessary care was given to Branton.
The lawsuit says Branton suffered from severe debilitating injuries which resulted in permanent decline. It also says his beneficiaries have suffered severe and extreme emotional distress, anxiety, grief and sorrow.
The Charleston Center is also known as Charleston County's Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS).
We’ve reached out to Charleston County and SCDHEC for a comment on this lawsuit.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.