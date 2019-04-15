Lowcountry deputies searching for missing Orangeburg man

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Lowcountry deputies are searching for an Orangeburg County man who has been missing since last week.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 38-year-old Aaron Royal who was last seen in the Belleville Road area where he lives.
Authorities describe Royal as a white male standing about 5′6″ tall and weighing around 170 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, walking away from his home.
If anyone has information on Royal’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the OCSO at (803) 534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.