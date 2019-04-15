Man in jealous rage kills wife, daughters in Arizona, police say

PHOENIX (KNXV/CNN) - A man who believed his wife was having an affair went on a shooting spree that left his wife, two of their daughters and a family friend dead, according to police.
Family and friends spoke Saturday about the loss of Dasia Patterson, 7-year-old Mayan Smith and 5-year-old Nasha Smith.
“My daughter was the one of the most humblest (children) in the world,” said Cynthia Patterson, Dasia's mother. "She was sweet, honest and wouldn’t harm anyone."
Cynthia Patterson was in tears as she described her daughter and grandchildren. She said the two girls reminded her so much of her daughter when she was younger.
"Her name was Dasia, and it was like déjà vu all over again when she had her kids," Cynthia Patterson said.
The family is choosing not to focus on Austin Smith, the accused killer. But Dasia Patterson's friend and coworker Essy Moreno had this to say:
"You have no soul basically; that's how I looked at him," Moreno said.
She said Smith would get upset if the kids spent the day outside of the house. She said she did her best to be a friend and a shoulder to lean on.
"I told her, 'Whatever you need - just call me, text me, and I'll show up,'" Moreno said.
Dasia Patterson's family came from California to Arizona after learning about the horrendous killings. They said her brother was about to graduate from high school, and while they were planning for a celebration, they're now forced to plan three funerals.
Police said Austin Smith had accused his wife of cheating on him with his brother. On Thursday, he came home from a bar and confronted her, and she denied it.
He told police he shot his wife and Nasha because he thought it was what God had told him to do, KNXV reported. Mayan died of blunt-force trauma.
Police said their 3-year-old daughter was found hiding under the bed and unharmed. KNXV reported Austin Smith told police he did not kill her because she reminded him of himself.
The fourth killing happened when he went to an apartment and ran into Ron Freeman, who he fatally shot. Police said Austin Smith also shot at friends who tried to help Freeman.
The alleged killer left the scene but was stopped by police soon after and detained without incident, KNXV said.
