Much Cooler Start to Tuesday; Dry & Sunny Through Midweek

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Clear skies will allow temperatures to feel much cooler Tuesday morning. Temps will be closer to 50 near the coast and in the upper 40s inland. An area of high pressure is dominating the forecast now through midweek so look for plenty of sunshine! Temperatures will warm back to the 80s and feel more muggy by Wednesday and Thursday. A few showers are possible Thursday evening out ahead of a front is possible.
A strong cold front will more through the Lowcounty Friday and will likely dump close to an inch of rain. This front is expected to spark severe weather to the southeast and possibly the Lowcountry. Scattered thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, will be monitored. Make sure you have the Live 5 Weather App downloaded. We will continue to get a more detailed forecast as the days go on.
A mainly dry and cooler Easter weekend is on tap for the Lowcountry!
TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant; LOW: 49, HIGH: 74.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm; LOW: 54, LOW: 81.
THURSDAY: Warm with more clouds; LOW: 61, HIGH: 82.
FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY- Severe thunderstorms possible.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
