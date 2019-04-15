N. Charleston police continue search for suspect sought in shooting that killed 16-year-old

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is continuing a search for a suspect sought in a shooting that took the life of a 16-year-old boy.
Authorities say Michael Allen Green from North Charleston died on Sumner Avenue from a gunshot wound on Friday.
A newly released police report states at 6:56 p.m. an officer responded to the 1500 block of Sumner Avenue for a person lying on the ground after two gunshots were heard in the area.
The responding officer found the victim lying on the ground unresponsive and started CPR.
Witnesses told investigators that they were with the victim at a home on Reed Street prior to the shooting.
According to witnesses, the victim left the home and said someone was going to pick him up.
