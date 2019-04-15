Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren to visit Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Senator Elizabeth Warren will be in South Carolina on Monday.
It's part of her three-state tour that includes stops in Colorado and Utah.
Warren served as a Senator of the Massachusetts since 2013 and is a democratic presidential candidate.
On Monday April 15, she will host a Coastal Community Forum at 3 p.m. in West Ashley.
Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. The forum will take place at The Schoolhouse at 720 Magnolia Road.
Warren will also have a Beaufort Organizing event at 7 p.m. on Monday.
That at Whale Branch Middle School at 2009 Trask Parkway in Seabrook, South Carolina.
Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Warren officially launched her presidential campaign in February.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.