Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren to visit Charleston

Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren to visit Charleston
Elizabeth Warren speaks to a crowd at Columbia College on January 23, 2019. (Source: WIS)
By Alexis Simmons | April 15, 2019 at 12:24 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 12:24 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Senator Elizabeth Warren will be in South Carolina on Monday.

It's part of her three-state tour that includes stops in Colorado and Utah.

Warren served as a Senator of the Massachusetts since 2013 and is a democratic presidential candidate.

On Monday April 15, she will host a Coastal Community Forum at 3 p.m. in West Ashley.

Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. The forum will take place at The Schoolhouse at 720 Magnolia Road.

Warren will also have a Beaufort Organizing event at 7 p.m. on Monday.

That at Whale Branch Middle School at 2009 Trask Parkway in Seabrook, South Carolina.

Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Warren officially launched her presidential campaign in February.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.