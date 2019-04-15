RiverDogs Drop Sunday Finale to Greensboro

The Greenville Drive make their first trip of the season to Joe Riley Park to begin a three-game series Monday night. The Drive are coming off a series loss to the Rome Braves, punctuated by a 7-8 loss Sunday afternoon. Alexander Vizcaino will make the start for the Dogs, his second of the season. Last time out, Vizcaino shut the Columbia Fireflies down on the road, to tune of 4.2 innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits, two walks and striking out seven. Facing off against Vizcaino will be right-hander Alex Scherff, making his second start of the season after hurling five shutout innings against the West Virginia Power, allowing two hits and one walk against four strikeouts.