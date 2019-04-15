SC Aeronautical Training Center expected to open for fall classes

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - On Monday afternoon, special projects consultant for the South Carolina Aeronautical Training Center, Elizabeth Colbert-Bush, and Vice President for Continuing Education and Economic Development at Trident Technical College, Bob Walker, gave a presentation to the Berkeley Charleston Dorchester Council of Governments.
They showed new renderings of the new facility and said they hope it will be open for fall classes. Faculty and staff hope the new facility will spark an interest in students to pursue a career in the aerospace field.
“The South Carolina Aeronautical Training Center is a game changer for our community,” Colbert-Bush said. “It is not only going to be aeronautical training for this massive growth for the industry in our area but it’s also going to expand to advanced manufacturing that covers a multitude of industry, including the automotive industry.”
The building cost about $80 million to build and will be about 218,000 square feet. Colbert-Bush also said they anticipate over 5,000 students and over 100 faculty and staff members to use the facility each year.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.