Seminoles Down Tigers 6-4 To Sweep Series

Logan Davidson hit a one-out double in the first inning and scored on Grayson Byrd's single, then Davidson laced a two-out, two-run double in the top of top of the second inning. The Seminoles responded with four runs in the bottom of the second inning, capped by Drew Mendoza's two-run homer with two outs. Kyle Wilkie scored on a two-out double steal in the third inning to tie the score 4-4, then Florida State retook the lead with a run in the fourth inning. The Seminoles added a run in the seventh inning to double their lead.