Two men accused of possessing urine to try to cheat on drug test

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -Two men were arrested Sunday, accused of having urine to try to cheat on a drug test.
Charleston County deputies arrested Stefon Bradley and Steaphan Whirl Sunday after a traffic stop in Ladson.
According to an incident report, deputies found the urine inside a small plastic container in the trunk of the suspects’ car.
Investigators say a container had two heating pads on it held by a rubber band. Deputies also found marijuana in the suspects’ car.
The operators of ARCpoint drug testing lab says it’s not unusual for people to cheat on a drug test to get or keep a job.
Operations Manager Pam Hamon said when analyzing a urine sample the temperature must be between 90 and 100 degrees, otherwise it is not accepted.
Hamon says that's one way to determine the sample came from the person who is being tested and not from someone who sold the urine to them.
"It's common and we know there are people who get by with it because they're knowledgeable enough to know it has to be within temperature range. We can't catch everyone," Hamon said.
Hamon says most people are caught when they try to cheat.
Bradley and Whirl are charged with possession of urine with the intent to defraud a drug test.
On Monday morning, a magistrate set Bradley’s bond at $5,615 and Whirl’s bond at $6,000. If convicted each man faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.