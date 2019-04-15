Williamsburg deputies looking for man involved in shooting; one left injured

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -Williamsburg deputies are looking for a man who was involved in a shooting on Friday night which left one person injured.
Dwayne Lewis Nesmith is the alleged shooter in a shooting in the back of a home on 17 Country Club Road in the Andrews.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a person laying in the back seat of a car.
The police report states, a verbal altercation occurred between the alleged shooter and the wounded person led to shots being fired.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Dwayne Lewis Nesmith is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Divison of the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office by calling 843-355-6381.
