Williamsburg deputies looking for person involved in shooting at sports lounge; two injured.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -Williamsburg deputies are looking for the person involved in a shooting at a sports lounge which left two people injured.
Deputies say the shooting took place on the 2400 block of Hemingway Highway at Nate’s Sports Lounge on Saturday.
The police report states, a unknown person began firing shots while standing in the roadway near the sports lounge.
While deputies were heading to the scene, they received a call saying a person was shot and being transported to the nearest medical facility.
Deputies also learned that another person was shot from the shooting at the sports lounge and was transported to Williamsburg Regional Hospital.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office by calling 843-355-6381.
