Blazing-Hot Gasper Leads the Way in RiverDogs Win over Greenville

The RiverDogs continue their three-game series with the Drive, sending right-hander Roansy Contreras (2-0, 2.70) to the mound for the start in Game 2. Contreras, in search of his third win of the season, has enjoyed a good start to his season. In two road starts in Columbia and Asheville, Contreras has allowed three runs in ten innings, striking out nine and walking just two. Opposing Contreras will be Thaddeus Ward (0-0, 2.70), also making his third start of the year. Come on out to the ballpark for Food Lion Live & Local Tuesday in association with 105.5 The Bridge and enjoy live music and take a walk around the farmers’ market set up on the concourse!