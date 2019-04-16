Colleton Co. school board to discuss RaNiya Wright’s death

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - For the first time since the death of Colleton County fifth grader RaNiya Wright, the Colleton County school board will host its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday night.
Among the items on the agenda is discussion of Wright’s death in executive session. A special meeting of the board shortly after Wright’s death left many in the Walterboro community frustrated and without many answers.
Some of those attending the meeting shouted questions at board members who quickly adjourned.
Wright was eventually laid to rest in early April and not much has developed since. The coroner hasn’t released any official report and the sheriff’s office hasn’t provided any update.
Wright’s funeral service came as both her father and mother are still looking for answers from the sheriff’s office and the school district about her death.
State Sen. Margie Bright Matthews made comments on the floor that Wright was not kicked or attacked by several students. The Democrat says the 10-year-old didn’t bang her head. She added that a substitute teacher was on duty that day and that the incident initially appeared to be a “simple back and forth” between two young girls.
The Colleton County School District reacted to Bright Matthews’ comments.
“We realize and appreciate that people want to know exactly what happened in this incident," district spokesman Sean Gruber said. "However it is important for us as a school district to make sure that the Colleton County Sheriff Office’s thorough investigation relying on all of the facts available is concluded before we comment publicly. Now is the time for our community to mourn the loss of a child. The facts of this tragedy will become clearer in the weeks ahead.”
At a news conference, Jermaine Van Dyke, the father of RaNiya Wright said he was looking for justice for his daughter.
"I’m looking to just to find out what happened, how it happened and who was involved, that’s really it,” he said.
Attorney Mark Peper also stated that the school was aware of other, “altercations” in the classroom where the fight involving Wright happened, adding his team has spoken to the teacher that was in the classroom that day.
At a news conference, the 14th Circuit Solicitor and the Colleton County sheriff issued brief statements on the investigation but provided no details.
Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone said that after the results of tests performed during the autopsy are complete and the investigation is finished, they will first share the results with Wright’s family and then with the public.
“We do not have a timetable for the conclusion of this investigation,” Sheriff R.A. Strickland said. “We expect some aspects to take several weeks. We will do whatever is necessary and take as much time as necessary to ensure a thorough investigation. We will disclose our findings and all test results at the appropriate time.”
