CSU’s Javon Martin tabbed Big South Player of the Week

CSU's Javon Martin was named the Big South Player of the Week on Monday (Charleston Southern Athletics)
April 15, 2019 at 10:54 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 10:54 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Junior infielder Javon Martin was named the Big South Baseball Player of the Week Monday after batting .700 in a series win over Gardner-Webb, as announced by the conference office.

Martin, who slashed .700/.750/1.500 over the weekend, smacked his first two home runs of the season in a pair of Buccaneer wins while driving in five runs and collecting 15 bases on four extra base-hits. The junior shortstop paced the CSU offense as he reached safely in eight of his 11 plate appearances and scored four runs.

Martin becomes the fourth Buccaneer to take home a Player of the Week award joining freshmen Kyle Horton and RJ Petit and fellow junior Seth Owens.

CSU returns to the diamond Tuesday night at Georgia Southern looking for a season sweep after walking-off the Eagles at CSU Ballpark in March. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN+.