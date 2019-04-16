CSU’s Javon Martin tabbed Big South Player of the Week

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Junior infielder Javon Martin was named the Big South Baseball Player of the Week Monday after batting .700 in a series win over Gardner-Webb, as announced by the conference office.
Martin, who slashed .700/.750/1.500 over the weekend, smacked his first two home runs of the season in a pair of Buccaneer wins while driving in five runs and collecting 15 bases on four extra base-hits. The junior shortstop paced the CSU offense as he reached safely in eight of his 11 plate appearances and scored four runs.
Martin becomes the fourth Buccaneer to take home a Player of the Week award joining freshmen Kyle Horton and RJ Petit and fellow junior Seth Owens.
CSU returns to the diamond Tuesday night at Georgia Southern looking for a season sweep after walking-off the Eagles at CSU Ballpark in March. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN+.