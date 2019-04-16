Family still searching for answers after Berkeley Co. man beaten to death

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - A family is still looking for answers one year after their loved one was beaten to death.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says 78-year-old Neville Morgan was assaulted outside of his home in Summerville last April. He was treated at an area hospital and died the next day.
His daughter, Jenna Bowen, says she still doesn’t know who is responsible for murdering her father.
Bowen says the two were very close and although he wasn’t her biological father, he took her in when she was 12 years old because that was just the type of man he was.
“Neville was the kind of person who would do anything for anyone,” said Bowen.
Morgan was found inside of his home by a family member and a police report states he had bumps on his head and was bleeding. Investigators say the case was initially investigated as a possible robbery. He was transported to a hospital and died the next morning, before Bowen ever got a chance to see him.
She says the last update she received from the Sheriff’s office was last June. That’s when they arrested Morgan’s tenant Jerome Thomas for accessory after the fact of murder. Deputies say they found Morgan’s credit cards on him.
Bowen’s sister Robin Curry says her family lost their foundation when her father died. Both of them now want justice and answers for Morgan.
If you know anything in connection the Morgan’s death you’re asked to call the Sheriff’s office at 843-719-4465 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.