FIRST ALERT: Strong storm expected on Friday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - We continue to keep an eye out for the potential of strong storms arriving on Friday. In the meantime, quiet weather is expected over the next couple of days. Sunshine will send temperatures into the mid 70s this afternoon with warmer days in the 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. A quick moving cold front will slide into the Southeast on Thursday and arrive here on Friday. There is still plenty of unknowns with the potential for strong to severe storms on Friday. Limiting factors could be extensive cloud cover or morning rain. Right now, it appears the best chance of thunderstorms will come in the afternoon and early evening. We have issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Friday for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. This severe weather threat will die down quickly Friday evening with quiet weather on the way for our Easter weekend. There will be a few leftover clouds and a slight chance of a shower on Saturday with highs only near 70°. It looks like a cool start to Easter Sunday with temps in the 40s in the morning. Afternoon temps should rise into the mid to upper 70s with sunny skies.