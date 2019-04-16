Group wants to provide rainbow flags across community after someone’s flag was burned in front of home

“Incidents like this flag burning can unfortunately contribute to a culture of fear within the LGBTQ community," AFFA Executive Director Chase Glenn said. "It reminds us of the possibility that we are living among people who harbor hate against us. As LGBTQ community members, we are grateful for our allies, including the family whose flag was burned, and we’re asking people to display rainbow flags in solidarity with this family and the LGBTQ community as a whole. We know that love is stronger than hate and flying the rainbow or transgender pride flag speaks to our community’s spirit of valuing diversity, equality, and full acceptance without exception.”